BIDCO Launches Immunity Boosting Fruit Juice

Standing from Left – Former Sigona Golf Club Chairman and Ex-Captain Rajiv Medirata with BIDCO Africa’s Credit Control Head Sagar Dodhia at the hydration point during BIDCO Africa Golf Day at SIGONA Golf Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

BIDCO Africa Limited has added an industry first to its wide range of energy drinks, fruit juices and

sodas by introducing joOz Boost+ (plus), a new beverage that helps support a healthy immune

system.

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Manufacturer launched the new product at Sigona Golf Club at an event dubbed BIDCO Golf Day.

Speaking during the tournament that brought together a record 270 golfers, BIDCO’s Group Director Chris Diaz said the concept of ‘immune boosting’ food and beverages are still on high demand thus, BIDCO is keeping pace with the fast-growing healthy drinks market by expanding its customer base to working-age people and teenagers as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The contemporary consumer is health-conscious, we are also aware that our active population

remains keen on products that help boost their immune systems as well as cultivate their inner

strength; therefore, our responsibility is to meet the growing consumer demand with quality and

affordable products. Today, we launch joOz Boost +(plus) a first of its own kind immunity-based

fruit juice in Kenya,” said Diaz

Offering an eccentric foundation of Vitamin C and Zinc, Diaz added that joOz Boost+ is among the

products being manufactured at BIDCO Industrial Park inaugurated in 2019 by President Uhuru

Kenyatta. Diaz said that the new beverage has been approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)

after conducting chemical and microbial analysis for both Orange and Lemon Lime flavours plus the

Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

“joOz Boost+ improves the immune systems, boosts prevention of diseases and illnesses, and offers

specifically enhanced benefits for excellent health. The beverage is already available on the country’s

leading retail outlets in 300ml bottles.

“In line with our mantra of Happy Healthy Living, we remain fully committed to functional

nutrition by producing products that aid in the health and wellness of every consumer because we

believe that the functional drinks market can successfully obtain sturdy growth amid the current

challenging economic times,” narrated Diaz

Golfers at the event described joOz Boost + plus as a great beverage for sportsmen and women.

Sigona resident professional Charles John Wangai popularly known as CJ Wangai said the move

was a significant step in tapping into the healthy drinks market as BIDCO aims to continue

demonstrating their innovation capacity within the fruit juice market thanks to their long-standing

expertise in operations and management.

“Golf is a game played more within the mind; as a mental game, you must take a lot of water to

stay hydrated all through,” said CJ. “Started taking joOz Boost from hole number 1 and as I went

along, there is no point in time in my body that I felt down in terms of energy and hydration. The

new juices from BIDCO are good especially for sportsmen to help in maintaining energy levels and

staying calm while on the course; if you are out there going to golf, please have a taste, try BIDCO

juices, they are the best.”

Started in 2018, this was the fourth edition of BIDCO Golf Day, Sigona Golf Club Captain Jay Shah

called upon golfers to “just got to try to remain positive and focused.

“What an ending to BIDCO Golf Day with Anne Kabugi as the winner while Sandeep Matharu

produced the longest drive No. 9,” said Captain Jay. “Plenty of players will feel they had their

chances, and that will mean they’ll be keen to get to the next tournament here at Sigona. Our

sincere appreciations go out to BIDCO for the sponsorship and honouring us with a product launch;

Sigona golf course is the best in Kenya, winning tournaments is tough but playing at BIDCO Golf

Day is always fun!”