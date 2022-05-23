BIDCO Launches Immunity Boosting Fruit Juice
BIDCO Africa Limited has added an industry first to its wide range of energy drinks, fruit juices and
sodas by introducing joOz Boost+ (plus), a new beverage that helps support a healthy immune
system.
The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Manufacturer launched the new product at Sigona Golf Club at an event dubbed BIDCO Golf Day.
Speaking during the tournament that brought together a record 270 golfers, BIDCO’s Group Director Chris Diaz said the concept of ‘immune boosting’ food and beverages are still on high demand thus, BIDCO is keeping pace with the fast-growing healthy drinks market by expanding its customer base to working-age people and teenagers as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The contemporary consumer is health-conscious, we are also aware that our active population
remains keen on products that help boost their immune systems as well as cultivate their inner
strength; therefore, our responsibility is to meet the growing consumer demand with quality and
affordable products. Today, we launch joOz Boost +(plus) a first of its own kind immunity-based
fruit juice in Kenya,” said Diaz
Offering an eccentric foundation of Vitamin C and Zinc, Diaz added that joOz Boost+ is among the
products being manufactured at BIDCO Industrial Park inaugurated in 2019 by President Uhuru
Kenyatta. Diaz said that the new beverage has been approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS)
after conducting chemical and microbial analysis for both Orange and Lemon Lime flavours plus the
Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.
“joOz Boost+ improves the immune systems, boosts prevention of diseases and illnesses, and offers
specifically enhanced benefits for excellent health. The beverage is already available on the country’s
leading retail outlets in 300ml bottles.
“In line with our mantra of Happy Healthy Living, we remain fully committed to functional
nutrition by producing products that aid in the health and wellness of every consumer because we
believe that the functional drinks market can successfully obtain sturdy growth amid the current
challenging economic times,” narrated Diaz
Golfers at the event described joOz Boost + plus as a great beverage for sportsmen and women.
Sigona resident professional Charles John Wangai popularly known as CJ Wangai said the move
was a significant step in tapping into the healthy drinks market as BIDCO aims to continue
demonstrating their innovation capacity within the fruit juice market thanks to their long-standing
expertise in operations and management.
“Golf is a game played more within the mind; as a mental game, you must take a lot of water to
stay hydrated all through,” said CJ. “Started taking joOz Boost from hole number 1 and as I went
along, there is no point in time in my body that I felt down in terms of energy and hydration. The
new juices from BIDCO are good especially for sportsmen to help in maintaining energy levels and
staying calm while on the course; if you are out there going to golf, please have a taste, try BIDCO
juices, they are the best.”
Started in 2018, this was the fourth edition of BIDCO Golf Day, Sigona Golf Club Captain Jay Shah
called upon golfers to “just got to try to remain positive and focused.
“What an ending to BIDCO Golf Day with Anne Kabugi as the winner while Sandeep Matharu
produced the longest drive No. 9,” said Captain Jay. “Plenty of players will feel they had their
chances, and that will mean they’ll be keen to get to the next tournament here at Sigona. Our
sincere appreciations go out to BIDCO for the sponsorship and honouring us with a product launch;
Sigona golf course is the best in Kenya, winning tournaments is tough but playing at BIDCO Golf
Day is always fun!”