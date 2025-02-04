Bien on why awards are no longer so important in his music career





Vocalist Bien Baraza, who has been nominated for the upcoming Trace Music Awards to be held in Zanzibar later this month, says awards no longer motivate him the way they used to at the beginning of his musical career.

“I don’t go to awards ceremonies with expectations of winning the awards more than what I look forward to which is experiencing artists who will be there, watching the performances, and linking up with other artists whom I admire. Just being in that space, the oneness with art at that particular time because it is a celebration. If we win an award, that’s fine. Even if we don’t, we still have won by being in that room because that’s where we are supposed to be.” Says Bien.

While he is grateful to be nominated at the Trace Awards after a successful year as a solo artist since the Sauti Sol band went on hiatus, Bien doesn’t think winning any awards at this point will add much to his 18+ year musical journey.

“I’ve won so many awards in my life and coming to this age I’m at now, I don’t define my (musical) success by awards, but I’m grateful when they come my way because it’s recognition for the work I’ve done, it motivates my team because it validates that we’re doing the right thing. But for any artist who is out there without an award, it doesn’t mean you’re less of an artist.” He adds.

Of the many awards he has won over the years, Bien cites the MTV Awards as one that stands out to him.

“When Sauti Sol won the MTV Africa Music Awards as Best Group. Sauti Sol also won an MTV EMA (Europe Music Award) as Best Group. Sauti Sol was also nominated for BET Awards” Bien adds.

At the Trace Music Awards, Bien is the only nominee from Kenya and has been pooled in the Best Artist East Africa category where he will battle it out against Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Nandy, Marioo, Harmonize all from Tanzania, Joshua Baraka (Uganda) and Rophnan (Ethiopia)