Biggest ‘winners’ of Ruto presidency

Presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally in Nyamira town on July 14, 2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Who are the men and women who stuck out their necks to support Deputy president William Ruto?

How has that sacrifice or decision worked in their favour now that he has been announced the President-elect?

Here is a list, check it out.

1. Rigathi Gachagua

A former personal assistant and ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua sacrificed everything, well almost, to buy into Ruto’s political vision.

And it paid off.

His sacrifice and decision caused him to be ridiculed, and worse, in his own words, have “fabricated” court cases and undergo much-publicised arrests.

He then won a protracted battle to be appointed Ruto’s running mate, and consequently, now going down in Kenya’s history as the country’s fifth Deputy President-elect.

2. Ndindi Nyoro, Susan Kihika, Kimani Ichungwa

The three led a youthful brand of politicians from Central Kenya to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta for President-elect William Ruto.

They put their lives on the line, campaigning against President Kenyatta every weekend even in his backyard.

It paid off, with Central Kenya voting in Ruto in droves, results that put a dent in Raila Odinga’s presidency.

3. Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula

The duo took a big gamble that paid off. They dumped Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for William Ruto in a theatric event christened the ‘earthquake’.

In return, they would go on to help deliver crucial votes in the Luhya nation, an Odinga stronghold, to Ruto. With that, they have earned a stake in government and plum positions.

4. Justin Muturi and Kithure Kindiki

Muturi has been a personal friend of President Kenyatta for the better part of the last three decades, he served the retiring President’s interests in the National Assembly as Speaker for the better part of the last decade.

But he bolted out to join Ruto, leaving his friend and mate high and dry. Kindiki’s journey was worse.

His stance to back Ruto cost him a lucrative job in the Senate. But they lived to tell the tale.

5. Nick Mwendwa

The embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) was thrown out of office by Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed in controversial circumstances.

Part of Mwendwa’s charge sheet reportedly read he was too close to Ruto. He was then arrested and has spent the better part of the last year fighting corruption charges in court.

In the process, Fifa banned Kenya from all football activities as a result of Mwendwa’s woes citing government interference.

He was the first to celebrate Ruto’s victory and his woes will likely improve henceforth.