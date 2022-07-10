Billionaire lawyer shares exquisite birthday photos





Deep-pocketed lawyer Donald Kipkorir has finally shared exquisite photos from his 54th birthday celebration.

It was on my Birthday … I don’t know what secret I was sharing with my Boys @silasjakakimba , @KaburuOle & the One & Only Prince Maluki Mwendwa … It was a Beautiful Day … the 7th of July … pic.twitter.com/y80n1SLG4b — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) July 9, 2022

Nairobi News understands the event was attended by the who is who from the business fraternity to the legal minds, political field, and media industry.

Drinks and bites flowed freely as the guests interacted freely.

And to cap it all, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga made a call to congratulate the top lawyer during the ceremony.

Kipkorir is considered one of the wealthiest lawyers in town.

He was recently handed a legal fee of Sh1.3 billion for his legal services in a case in which he represented the Nairobi County government against the Ministry of Defence in a land tussle.

This is considered among the highest payments ever awarded to a lawyer in Kenya.

Besides, Kipkorir is known to consume the finer things in life, including expansive holidays abroad and expensive cars.

He is also a staunch Odinga supporter having fallen out with Deputy President William Ruto.