Billions: Diamond reveals Zuchu buyout clause





Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed star signee Zuchu’s price tag.

Diamond, who owns the Wasafi records label which trains and markets musicians including Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman Soud, says the Sukari hitmaker will have to pay Sh500 million so as to terminate his contract.

He made the claim in response to a fan who’d asked him how much Zuchu, one of East Africa’s emerging and most popular singers, is worth.

“Nothing less than Tsh10 billion (Sh512 million). Don’t you see her numbers on YouTube?” said Diamond, who has been reported to be romantically involved with Zuchu.

The comments come a few weeks after Diamond, known for hits such as Waah, and Jeje, publicly complained over what he termed ‘ungrateful’ individuals who are signed under big record labels.

He suggested most artistes tend not to appreciate the work labels do to train and market them.

“It is now that I have realized why people like Kidayo, Davido, decided to focus on themselves and not waste energy, fame, money, and time to help the artists who signed them. This industry has no gratitude!” he wrote.

Despite the disappointment, Diamond said he would continue to help as many youths as he could to enable them realize their talent and reform their lives.

Diamond’s concern came weeks after singer Rayvanny announced his departure from Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) to focus on his own record label, Next Level Music.

The Tetema crooner was slapped with a Sh2.5million fine for going against his agreement with the famous record label and performing at Nandy’s show.