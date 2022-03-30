Bishop in court for defiling six-year-old girl in Kawangware

Bishop Michael Shikutsami Masinde during his arraignment at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A city cleric is facing charges of defiling his his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter in Nairobi’s Kawangware estate.

Bishop Michael Shikutsani Masinde of African Green Cross Apostles Church is accused of defiling the child inside his house on March 25, 2022.

The child is said to have been playing with her friends outside their parents’ houses when the cleric lured her into his house after sending the other children away with money to buy sweets.

Upon entry into his house, the accuse is reported to have forcefully undressed the minor before allegedly defiling her.

He later gave her money to buy her silence, but the other children noticed her leaving the Bishop Masinde’s house.

The children raised an alarm and the Bishop was subsequently arrested by the police.

The minor was taken to a city hospital where she was treated and medical documents filled.

Bishop Masinde denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tulel at the Kibera Law Courts.

Through, his lawyer, he claimed he had been framed by the child’s father.

He sought leniency saying he is a father of six, adding he is not a flight risk since he leads a church as a bishop.

The cleric was released on a bond of Sh500,000. The case will be mentioned on April 20, 2022.