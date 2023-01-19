Bishop Margaret Wanjiru turns to farming after failed senatorial bid





Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, who unsuccessfully contested the Nairobi senatorial seat in last year’s General Election, has seemingly turned to farming following her failed bid.

Bishop Wanjiru, who is the founder and leader of Jesus is Alive Ministries, on Thursday posted pictures of herself harvesting crops at her shamba whose location she didn’t disclose.

In the photos, the single mother of three is seen harvesting spinach and inspecting her maize crops. In another picture she is seen handing over the vegetable to another man.

“Ukiwa na shamba na mvua inyeshe vizuri huwezi lala njaa… Naendelea kukuombea upate shamba lako mwaka huu, (If you own a parcel of land and it rains, you cannot hungry. I pray you own your piece this year),” Bishop Wanjiru tweeted.

Ukiwa na shamba na mvua inyeshe vizuri huwezi lala njaa…Naendelea kukuombea upate shamba lako mwaka huu. pic.twitter.com/cl8OHtCLIf — Bishop Margaret Wanjiru (@BishopWanjiru) January 19, 2023

During last year’s elections, the city preacher contested for the Nairobi senatorial seat a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket but lost to Edwin Sifuna of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Bishop Wanjiru garnered 554, 091 votes, to finish second behind the ODM Secretary General emerged victorious with 716,876 votes.

She, however, conceded the defeat saying: “We put up a vibrant campaign in Nairobi, but our challenger Edwin Sifuna carried the day. We congratulate him and urge him to serve all our residents equally.”

Other contestants in the race were Silas Angira (Party of Democratic Unity), David Mwangi Gichuru (Safina), Abdikadir Ahmed Jamaa (Usawa kwa Wote Party), William Wahome Kabera (Democratic Party of Kenya), Julie Wanjiru Kabogo (Chama Cha Kazi) and Jacintah Wambui Kamau (Communist Party of Kenya).

Since then, Bishop Wanjiru, who at one time served as the Member of Parliament for Starehe Constituency, has fallen back to her church ministry.

