Bishop Wanjiru urges Kenyans to elect credible leaders





Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has called on religious people to take a significant part in the country’s decision-making process ahead of the August 9 polls.

Wanjiru, who owns the Jesus is Alice Ministries, is gunning for the Nairobi Senator seat in the polls.

She is vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and faces stiff competition from Orange Democratic Movement secretary general Edwin Sifuna.

In an interview on Spice FM, Wanjiru stresses that Christians prefer to pray for the country other than electing their leaders.

“The undecided are not politically minded, they don’t think about politics and don’t want to be involved. That is where the Christians are coming from,” she explained. Bishop Wanjiru said.

“Most of the very religious people would rather stay at home and pray, but this time it’s not the same, now people are getting out of the prayer rooms to their voting stations. Before it was like let me just pray and God will do something. God will not vote for us.”

The woman of cloth further asked Kenyans to scrutinize the leaders they wish to elect.

A poll commissioned by Infotrak poll in July indicates Sifuna leads in the Senatorial race with a 44% rating with Wanjiru a distant second at 12%.

5% are undecided.

Also, the result puts ODM’s Woman Rep candidate Esther Passaris in the lead with 46%, 20% ahead of UDA’s Millicent Omanga.