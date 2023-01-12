Bizarre: Secondary school teacher who made his own coffin found dead in it





The lifeless body of a secondary school teacher who made his own coffin has been found dead inside the casket. Joseph Gathogo, 46, was found dead in a rental house in a suspected suicide case.

The teacher, who was based in Nyeri County, is believed to have placed himself inside the coffin after which he ingested an identified poison.

Police were called after neighbours first alerted his relatives that a foul smell was emanating from the house at Ihururu shopping centre which was locked from inside.

The Muhoya Secondary School, teacher had been missing for more than a week.

Accompanied by police, the relatives visited his house but were met by foul smell and a closed door. On breaking in they were astonished to find the lifeless body of their kin inside his homemade coffin.

The relatives told police officers that Mr Gathogo, who appeared disturbed, had been visiting their home at Ngangarithi village but all of sudden he had stopped, prompting the search.

According to the police, his relatives said that prior to his death he had his own issues but they never thought he would take his own life. Police have since launched investigations into the incident.

The body of the deceased was taken to Nyeri County Referral Hospital mortuary as DCI officers processed the scene.

In another incident, a man was arrested after he pushed another man from a higher edge of a road during an argument over money in Kangemi, Nairobi.

The man fell on the road headfirst and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The assailant was later arrested and locked up pending prosecution.

