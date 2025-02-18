Blankets & Wine to host three editions in 2025





Blankets & Wine will only host three editions of the music experience, fashion, food, family-friendly activities, and craft market festival.

The first edition of Blankets & Wine 2025 is set for June 29, followed by September 28, then December December 21.

In 2023 and 2024, when the festival returned after a hiatus, organizers held four editions each year.

Now they say they want to scale up the edition’s production, so they had to put one on hold and pump the resources that would have otherwise been used to host the fourth edition into the edification of the remaining three.

“This year, our curatorial team is putting together three amazing and exciting editions so that we can focus on delivering top-notch performances, amenities, and top-notch productions.” Justine Mbugua, Head of Festivals for Blankets & Wine, told Nairobi News.

The venue of the festival remains unchanged with Laureate Garden, Kasarani International Stadium in Nairobi. Attendees can purchase season tickets at a discounted rate from the official Blankets & Wine website.

Each edition of the festival will feature seven artists performing live on the main stage and seven DJs spinning on the second stage, the Onja Onja stage.

The Onja Onja market has always been a haven for showcasing the talents of local artisans, food, and art, and vendors offering unique and handcrafted items for attendees to explore.

There will also be a premium VIP lounge experience with designated seating, great views of the stage, dedicated washroom,s and bars.

Blankets & Wine was founded by Kenya rapper and entrepreneur Muthoni Ndonga alias Muthoni The Drummer Queen (MDQ) and has been running for close to 20 years now.

The festival that showcases emerging and established African artists was founded in 2008 in Nairobi and has since grown into a space where African culture is celebrated through art, human connections, and lifestyle in Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

According to MDQ, Blankets & Wine was born out of a need to create space for ‘alternative’ and non-mainstream music expression. Before 2008, Nairobi – the capital city of Kenya and the melting pot of East Africa- did not have a singular, grounding experience of live music, culture, fashion, food, art and lifestyle.