Blocked: How CJ Koome regulates her social media interactions

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Chief Justice Martha Koome making her address during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted by Ministry of Public Service and Gender in Nairobi on June 18, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome has deactivated her official social media accounts comments section.

Though it remains unknown when the Judiciary President disabled the comments platform, the move might have been informed by internet users trolling her.

In September last year, CJ Koome led a seven Supreme Court judges bench that upheld President William Ruto’s August 9 general elections victory.

Also read: KOT mumezidi! Chief Justice Martha Koome disables replies on Twitter account

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance candidate, Mr Raila Odinga and her running mate, Martha Karua, and other opponents contested at the country’s highest court Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presidential results declaration, where Dr Ruto was announced the winner.

While issuing the verdict, Judge Koome termed the evidence submitted by the former Prime Minister’s legal team as ‘hot air’ and a ‘wild goose chase’.

The phrases, however, seem to be haunting her as internet users keep reminding and trolling her whenever she makes a post(s) on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

To regulate her social media interactions, CJ Koome has deactivated comments on her posts.

Also read: Martha Koome speaks on use of hot air in election petition ruling

In December last year, the head of state, Dr Ruto appointed Mr Maraga as the chairperson of a task force set to improve the terms and conditions of service in the National Police Service (NPS).

Yesterday, the task force started collecting views and recommendations from the members of NPS.

Following the recent post by the 15th CJ of the Republic of Kenya, only mentioned people can reply.

“Met with the Danish Ambassador to Kenya H.E Ole Thonke and the Ambassador of Sweden H.E Caroline Caroline Vicini to discuss strategic partnerships supported through the International Development Law Organisation, that are led by the @IDLO Kenya Country Manager Teresa Mugadza…” reads part of CJ Koome’s postings on her official Twitter account.

Also read: ‘Hot air and wild goose chase,’ KOT refer to CJ Koome’s visit to Uganda

Last week, the judge also joined other top government leaders and Kenyans in eulogizing the former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha.

“The Judicial fraternity mourns the passing of Prof. George Magoha and remembers him as a distinguished educationist whose commitment to the rights of children in the field of education empowered families and birthed hope for a more just future.

“Prof. Magoha’s unwavering dedication to Education as an integral pillar of social transformation extended his impact to the justice sector by inspiring and enabling a critical cohort of justice defenders who were immediate beneficiaries of the reforms that he championed.

As we celebrate the depth of his lifelong calling and passion for excellence, we renew our condolences to his family, friends and fellow compatriots during this difficult time,” reads the condolence message.

The condolences were shared on both Facebook and Twitter, with comment sections disabled in the two platforms.

Her followers are, however, unable to comment or reply. ​

Also read: Martha Karua now takes solace in classic hit ‘Something Inside So Strong’