Bobi Wine asks his MPs to return Museveni ‘bribe’





Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine has asked members of parliament affiliated with his National Unity Platform (NUP) political outfit to each refund Sh1.3 million they recently received from the government.

NUP, in a statement, claims President Yoweri Museveni’s regime gave the money to each of the 530 lawmakers so as to reportedly cushion them against the tough economic times.

NUP has 57 MPs in a house where the ruling party’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) MPs form a majority.

“It turned out that NRM members were receiving this money in cash from Parliament, while opposition and independent MPs were receiving it from the home of Ms. Anita Among- the Speaker of Parliament,” claimed NUP in a statement.

“It should have been obvious to everyone that the money was both illegal and immoral, given that it was being given out in cash without any clear explanation about its source and purpose.”

Bobi Wine further noted MPs were asked to disguise themselves by boarding boda-bodas or cars not belonging to them when they went to collect the cash.

“A quick summation of these funds shows that the regime is spending over 20 billion shillings (Sh 600 million) on this illegal, immoral, and corrupt venture. This is going on at a time when the citizens of Uganda are grappling with skyrocketing commodity prices and an extremely tough economic situation.”

The statement adds: “Gen. Museveni and his regime are not bothered about what ordinary Ugandans are going through as long as they are comfortable spending tax-payers money for their own benefit.”

Bobi Wine finished second to Museveni in the January 2021 elections and has remained a fierce critic of the government.