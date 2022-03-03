Bobi Wine calls out Museveni’s son for supporting Russia





Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine has called out President Yoweri Museveni’s son for openly supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Via a Twitter thread, the youthful politician, born Robert Kyagulanyi, wondered why Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who heads the Uganda army would back Russia yet the world had appeared to unite in condemnation of the Ukrainian invasion.

“As the world unites in condemnation of the Ukrainian invasion, Museveni and his son are the few tyrants in support of the war. Not surprised. Nothing better to expect from a man who finds pleasure in torture and murder of unarmed civilians including women and children!” wrote Bobi Wine.

Russia has in the past few weeks attacked Ukraine, in a war that has left scores dead and injured, property destroyed and massive displacement of Ukraine nationals and people living in the country, including Kenyans.

“From personally overseeing the torture of hundreds of our supporters, to murdering civilians in the DRC and other places, Muhoozi is now praising the invasion of Ukraine! Why wouldn’t he? The same group invaded & looted DRC. We now have to pay millions of dollars in reparations!”

Bobi Wine, who lost to Museveni in the 2021 general elections, says he hopes the world would now understand his long held argument that Uganda is leaders who appreciate war over peace, and whose DNA is finding pleasure in human suffering, to suit their political gains.

“Alongside Ugandans of good conscience, we join the world in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, more so, those who have lost loved ones, and the tens of thousands fleeing their country. Muhoozi must be happy seeing little children in the cold, trying to find refuge.”

He went ahead and acknowledged the heroic leadership of Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, who many dismissed for being inexperienced.

“He has proven the skeptics wrong and earned the respect of the world for his courage in the face of the storm.”

He said that some people often ask them which side they stand on regarding international politics. “Our answer is simple- we stand with justice, human rights and good. We stand with the truth! We stand with oppressed people all over the world, because we know what oppression feels like.”

“We shall be praying that the Ukrainian people triumph and emerge even stronger and more united from this crisis.”

His reactions came a day after Lt Gen Kainerugaba in a tweet stated that “the majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia’s stand in Ukraine. Putin is absolutely right!”

Adding, “When the USSR parked nuclear armed missiles in Cuba in 1962, the West was ready to blow up the world over it. Now when Nato does the same they expect Russia to do differently.”

Bobi Wine has incurred the wrath of Museveni.

He was arrested and detained for two days in the run-up to the 2021 polls, leading to protests in the Kampala and other parts of the country in which 54 people died.

In January 2021, after the presidential elections in which he came second to Museveni, who was re-elected for a sixth term, Bobi Wine – who has been arrested several times in recent years – was effectively placed under house arrest for almost two weeks.

For eleven days, military and police officers had surrounded his home in Magere, north of Kampala, and filtered access to his house and the exits of its occupants, including his wife Barbie.

The US authorities adopted sanctions on December 7, 2020, against the head of military intelligence, General Abel Kandiho, for his alleged involvement and that of his services in serious human rights violations, including beatings, sexual assaults, and electrocutions.