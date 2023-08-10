Bobi Wine calls out World Bank over ‘other human rights violations’

Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, is arrested by police on his way to a press conference to announce the cancelation of his show at Busabala, Uganda, on April 22, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has called out the World Bank for overlooking other human rights violations.

In a tweet, Wine said the World Bank should ‘know’ that all human rights are human rights and not concentrate on those touching on same sex intimiate relationships.

The youthful politician, who is also a singer, challenged the World lender to focus on other human rights violations such as torture, detention without charge, mass murder, and rigging of elections.

He wrote, “It’s disturbing how institutions like these prioritize only gay rights and ignores all the other gross human rights violations, including mass murder, torture, detention without charge, and undermining democracy by rigging elections. Dear @WorldBank, all human rights are human rights!”

The comment came a day after the World Bank announced it had cut funding to Uganda following a move by President Yoweri Museveni to assent to what is considered the ‘harsh’ same-sex laws.

In a statement, the World Bank said Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicted the bank’s values explaining that it undermines the efforts of inclusion and non-discrimination.

Then added, “Immediately after the law was enacted, the World Bank deployed a team to Uganda to review our portfolio in the context of the new legislation. That review determined additional measures are necessary to ensure projects are implemented in alignment with our environmental and social standards. We aim to protect sexual and gender minorities from discrimination and exclusion in the projects we finance. These measures are currently under discussion with the authorities.”

Museveni, 78, has, however said in his hand-written statement that it was unfortunate that the World Bank and other actors wanted to push them to accept a foreign culture that would see Ugandans abandon their faith, culture, principles, and sovereignty using money.

He added, “We are continuing to talk with the World Bank so that both they and we avoid this diversion if possible.”

