Bobi Wine meets Raila in Nairobi

By Kevin Cheruiyot August 8th, 2022 1 min read

Fast-rising Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, who is commonly referred to by his alias Bobi Wine, has met Kenyan politician Raila Odinga in Nairobi.

Bobi Wine is in Nairobi as part of an African team that is observing the Kenyan elections on August 9, 2022.

“I was glad to meet and interact with presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” he explained.

Bobi Wine unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the January 2021 polls, coming second to incumbent Yoweri Museveni in an election marred by violence, and a move by the government to switch off the incident.

He garnered 35% of the votes cast, with Museveni scooping 60%.

 

 

The youthful politician who doubles up as a pop-star singer disputed the outcome, claiming the exercise had been marred by rigging.

He moved to court seeking to have results that declared President Museveni as a winner nullified, but later withdrew the case and promised to sojourn on to the next election.

 

