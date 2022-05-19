Bobi Wine, Museveni son in Twitter spat





Ugandan politician Robert Kyangulanyi aka Bobi Wine has hit back at President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a social media row, with an ‘I’m not your brother’ remark.

The two leaders, who are expected to contest for the presidency in the next general elections set for 2026, got into an altercation over a cartoon drawing that suggested Muhoozi was in a better position to succeed his father as compared to Bobi Wine.

Me and my young brother Kabobi arguing over who can fill my father's shoes! Thanks the best artist in Uganda…Kintu! 🤣 😂 pic.twitter.com/ppOtJ6azoh — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 17, 2022

But Bobi Wine, a pop star musician who came second behind Museveni in the 2021 polls, hit back.

I am not your brother and I'm not competing for your father's shoes. You're entitled to M7's shoes, cows and even his hat. One mistake you make is to think that Uganda is one of your father's properties for you to inherit. https://t.co/NbdwaZ7FMP — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 18, 2022

Muhoozi has become increasingly vocal on the political scene amid noises he is the establishment’s preferred choice to succeed his father who has ruled the country for the past three and a half decades, non-stop.

The 47-year-old, who holds a senior position in the army recently hosted a number of activities to mark his birthday in which he suggested he is ready to lead the country.

But then, Bobi Wine has emerged as a credible threat to these plans, buoyed by significant plans among the youthful populations in the land-locked nation.