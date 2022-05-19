Join our Telegram Channel
Bobi Wine, Museveni son in Twitter spat

By Freya Wanjiku May 19th, 2022 1 min read

Ugandan politician Robert Kyangulanyi aka Bobi Wine has hit back at President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a social media row, with an ‘I’m not your brother’ remark.

The two leaders, who are expected to contest for the presidency in the next general elections set for 2026, got into an altercation over a cartoon drawing that suggested Muhoozi was in a better position to succeed his father as compared to Bobi Wine.

But Bobi Wine, a pop star musician who came second behind Museveni in the 2021 polls, hit back.

Muhoozi has become increasingly vocal on the political scene amid noises he is the establishment’s preferred choice to succeed his father who has ruled the country for the past three and a half decades, non-stop.

The 47-year-old, who holds a senior position in the army recently hosted a number of activities to mark his birthday in which he suggested he is ready to lead the country.

But then, Bobi Wine has emerged as a credible threat to these plans, buoyed by significant plans among the youthful populations in the land-locked nation.

