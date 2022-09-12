Bobi Wine to raise funds for Ugandans stuck in Gulf countries

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, explains how uniformed personnel entered through his home's gate in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021. Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, explains how uniformed personnel entered through his home's gate in Magere, Uganda, on January 15, 2021. Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP





Celebrated Ugandan singer cum politician Bobi Wine has shared dates when he shall hold concerts aimed at raising funds to assist Ugandans stranded in gulf nations.

Posting the dates on his social media platforms, Wine said he is targeting Ugandans stranded in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

“As we know, hundreds of Ugandans are stranded in these countries with no help. Many of them want to return home but have no funds to facilitate their travels,” he said.

Also read: Ugandans on the streets ahead of Ruto’s inauguration

This comes at a time when the Ugandan Ministry for Gender Labour and Social Development and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that they had finalised plans to repatriate over 400 Ugandans who had overstayed their tourist and visit visas in Dubai and other cities.

This was after several reports were made of Ugandans being stranded in UAE.

“The majority of the genuine cases have been victims of human trafficking or individuals who travelled on their own and have overstayed their tourist or visit visas,” Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister for Gender revealed.

Also read: Diana Chepkemoi: I was working for a royal family in Saudi Arabia

Adding that 452 Ugandans who had reported to the Al Awir Immigration Centre had not travelled through a recruitment company, Ms Amongi said that the government was committed to making labour migration safe, regular and orderly by taking a number of measures to promote the creation of employment at home.

“We urge all Ugandans who wish to travel abroad for work to do so through formal channels and we are closely working with Ministries of Internal Affairs and Foreign Affairs to combat trafficking of Ugandans to UAE and other Middle East countries,” she said.

Earlier the Ugandan government had said that it shall start a process that ensured that Ugandans employed in the Middle East got similar terms of employment as their counterparts from other countries.

This is after it was revealed that the earnings and workload for Ugandans especially those working as house maids are determined by clauses in the Memorandum of Understanding between Uganda and the host countries.

Also read:

Bensoul’s baby mama says she is not co-parenting

Carol Radull in yet another break-up?

WATCH: Jalang’o asks William Ruto for Sh70 Unga

Amber Ray: I’m a ‘wakeup call’ to married women