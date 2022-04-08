Boda boda rider accused of snatching Sh4m from casino boss





A boda boda rider who allegedly robbed a casino staffer at gunpoint was charged at Kibera law courts with robbery with violence.

Abdulahi Erono is accused of violently robbing Samson Nzuka Mweke of Sh4 million and his mobile phones worth Sh67, 000 on January 11 at Lavington, Nairobi.

He is also accused of violently robbing Mweke’s driver Belinda Andongo of her mobile phone and cash Sh1, 500 all valued at Sh36, 500. Erono is accused of committing the offence jointly with others at large.

Mweke had withdrawn the cash from a bank in Hurlingham before they were attacked about 300 metres from the bank.

The two were blocked by a motorcycle rider before two more motorcycles pulled up beside them. Two young men alighted from the motorcycle in front of Mweke and his driver and pointed a gun at them.

They ransacked the car and robbed Mweke of the bag containing the cash before forcibly taking phones from the car’s occupants.

The suspect was positively identified by the two complainants after he was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Dagoretti offices in connection with another alleged robbery where the victim was murdered.

Erono denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto.

Erono was remanded at Mathangari police station until April 19 after corporal Joseph Nguni of Dangoretti DCI offices obtained custodial orders to detain him pending investigations.