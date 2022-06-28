Boda Boda rider arrested with rolls of bhang strapped around his body

Screenshots of the man who was arrested with several rolls of bhang strapped around his body. PHOTO | COURTESY

A boda boda rider has excited the online community after he was arrested with several rolls of bhang strapped around his body.

A video of the suspect being frisked and stripped by police officers has since gone viral with netizens linking his arrest with the weed campaign by presidential candidate George Wajackoyah of Roots Party.

In the video, one police officer is heard making fun of the suspect by liken him to a suicide bomber.

“This is a suicide bomber. Wait for Wajackoya to be sworn in first,” the officer is heard saying.

The Roots Party candidate in his manifesto is seeking to legalize bhang for commercial use in the country.