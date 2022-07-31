Boda boda rider charged with theft after snatching pedestrian’s phone





A boda boda rider who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian in South, Nairobi, is facing charges of theft contrary to section 279 of the penal code.

The accused, Mr David Musyoka Kimanzi, is reported to have stolen the phone from Ms Jawahir Hassan Ali along Ole Shapara road on July 16, 2022.

Ms Ali was walking along the road when Kimanzi allegedly snatched the phone and took off. She screamed and rushed to two men for help. The two men told her that the suspect had attempted to steal their phones but fell with his motorcycle which they seized.

They later reported the matter at Akila Police Station. Police impounded the motorbike and Mr Kimanzi was eventually arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto at the Kibera Law Courts. Through his lawyer he claimed that he was in the process of settling the matter out of court with the complainant, and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms.

He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will be mentioned on August 17, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.