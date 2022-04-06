Boda boda rider in court for allegedly snatching a jogger’s phone





A boda boda rider who was allegedly arrested after snatching a mobile phone from a jogger in Kilimani, Nairobi denied theft charges at Kibera law courts.

Paul Mwangi Michuki was charged with stealing Stephen Mwenda’s phone worth Sh90,500 along Mtito Andei road near Kilimani police station on April 2.

Michuki is facing an alternative charge of handling stolen property after he was allegedly found with Mwenda’s phone during the arrest.

Mwenda was jogging along the road when Michuki, who was riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched his phone and attempted to speed off but lost control of the bike.

He grabbed the rider and both fell down as Mwenda raised an alarm. Members of the public and police officers responded and rescued him before arresting Michuki who was allegedly found with the phone.

In court, Michuki denied the charges and told senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto that he was arrested on Saturday and was told of the theft charges on Monday.

He was released on a surety bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on April 21 for a pretrial.