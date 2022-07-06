Boda boda rider in court for botched armed robbery





A boda boda rider whose homemade gun jammed while allegedly attempting to rob a pedestrian has charged with attempted robbery with violence.

Erick Malesi Musungu is reported to have attempted to rob a 16-year-old along Laikipia road in Kileleshwa in Nairobi at gunpoint before he was overpowered by the teenager in an incident that happened on June 12.

Mr Musungu is facing two additional charges of possession of an imitation of a firearm and unlawful possession of live ammunition after he was allegedly found with the homemade gun and one round of ammunition.

The Kibera Law Court was told how on the material day, the minor was walking with a friend along the road when they were accosted by the accused who was riding a motorcycle.

The accused is reported to have drawn a homemade gun and ordered the minor to surrender his phone and everything he had to his pillion passenger. The minor reportedly defied the orders and instead confronted the accused, whose accomplice fled on foot after the suspect fell down with the bike.

Members of the public joined the teenager who had subdued the suspect and nearly lynched him before police intervened. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigations established that the gun that was recovered from the accused is capable of firing.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi, who granted him a Sh1 million bond without an option of cash bail. The case will be mentioned on July 11, 2022 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.