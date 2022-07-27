Boda boda rider, mechanic charged with theft and malicious damage to property

Steven Okong'o and Ferdinand Ajwang when they were arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A boda boda rider who allegedly vanished with a motorcycle he had obtained on loan and took it to a mechanic who vandalised the tracking device has been charged with theft and malicious damage to property.

Steven Otieno Okong’o was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts alongside the mechanic Ferdinand Ajwang and charged with stealing a motorcycle worth Sh116,000 from Watu Credit Limited on July 14 in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The two were charged with willfully and maliciously damaging a tracking system device installed on the motorcycle valued at Sh15,000. Ajwang was separately charged with handling stolen property after he was found with the motorcycle at his garage within Kabiria area in Dagoretti on July 24.

He is accused of dishonestly retaining the bike in the course of stealing it, knowing or having reasons to believe it to be stolen property. Ajwang admitted that he was found with the bike but claimed he did not know it was stolen.

Okong’o had acquired the motorcycle on loan in 2021 from Watu Cedit Limited and allegedly defaulted repayment of the loan. While a credit officer was following him, he took the bike to Ajwang’s garage to have the tracking device removed to prevent the credit officer from tracking him.

The matter was reported to the police and the two were traced and arrested. They denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke of the Kibera Law Courts.

They were released on a surety bond of Sh400,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000 each. The case will be mentioned on August 4, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.