Boda boda rider who stole passenger’s phone pleads guilty in court





A boda boda rider who is accused of stealing a cellphone from his passenger has pleaded guilty to theft charges in court.

Dennis Murimi Micheni admitted at the Kibera Law Courts that he stole the phone valued at Sh30,000 from his passenger at the Damsite area of Westlands, Nairobi on July 2, 2022, jointly with others at who are still at large.

The accused had carried the passenger to the area and on arrival, his accomplice borrowed the phone claiming he was to be sent some cash via mobile transaction. The accomplice then handed the phone to Micheni.

The duo then attempted to escape by riding away but the passenger got hold of Micheni as his accomplice sped off. After being subdued Micheni who was nearly lynched by angry members of the public but he was rescued by officers from Parklands police station.

The accused told the court that he had settled the matter with the complainant who attempted to withdraw the case but prosecution counsel Nancy Kerubo rejected the application.

Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke will issue directions on the case. In the meantime, Micheni will remain in custody awaiting the decision.