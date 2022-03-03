Bodabida rider denies stealing employer’s bike

Kennedy Kakia at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing his employer's motorbike. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Kennedy Kakia at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with stealing his employer's motorbike. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





A bodaboda rider who disappeared with his employer’s motorcycle was charged at Kibera law courts with stealing the bike.

Kennedy Kakia is accused of stealing the bike worth Sh231, 000 from Eugene Mbajiri in Kibera on February 15.

The suspect had been hired by the bike’s handler to use it while remitting Sh400 daily.

He later allegedly disappeared with the bike until he was traced using a tracking device installed on the motorcycle.

He was found with it at Mangorofani area within Kibera slums and arrested.

He had replaced parts of the motorbike by changing spares.

The suspect was escorted to Kibera police station where he was interrogated and charges preferred against him.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki where he claimed to have hired and used the bike before he was arrested.

The suspect wanted to explain the circumstances under which he allegedly stole the bike but was cut short and released on a bond of Sh200, 000 to await hearing.

The matter will be mentioned on March 16.