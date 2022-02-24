Bodaboda rider admits stealing employer’s bike

Titus Musyimi at the Kibera Law Courts where he faced charges of stealing his employers motorbike. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A bodaboda rider who stole his employer’s motorcycle and retreated to his rural home with it was fined Sh50,000 after he pleaded guilty to theft charges at Kibera law courts.

In default, Titus Musyimi who hails from Kitui County will serve a one-year prison term.

Musyimi was handed the penalties by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto after pleading guilty to charges of stealing a motorbike worth Sh105, 690 from Juliet Amondi Ochieng in South C, Nairobi on August 15 last year.

The court heard that Musyimi was employed as a rider by Ms Ochieng who gave him the bike in 2019 to operate in South C while remitting cash daily.

In August last year, he stopped remitting the cash and switched off his phone.

The complainant tried looking for him at the stage he operated from but he was nowhere to be seen. She reported the matter at Akilla police station in South C.

Musyimi had made away with the bike and efforts to trace him had become futile.

He had moved to his rural home in Mwitika, Kitui County with the bike before he was traced and arrested and the bike recovered.

Musyimi had pleaded for leniency saying he has no parents and his siblings solely depend on him.