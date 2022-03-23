Bodaboda riders to apply for fresh licences





All bodaboda operators have been asked to apply for a fresh driving licence online.

Speaking at the launch of the new reforms in the sector at the Kenya School of Government, in Nairobi, Interior Secretary, Fred Matiang’i said digital registration will help clean up the sector that has been associated with all forms of criminal activities.

He said taking personal details of each rider will help locate them in case of crime activity or accidents.

“The new reform will require all bodaboda operators to register online and get the National Transport and Safety Authority license. We want to completely do away with criminals hiding themselves in the sector,” said Dr Matiang’i.

He urged all operators to be registered and those who already have the license to renew.

“More than 2.5 million people in Kenya are depending on the sector. We don’t want them to be harassed by police because there are few criminals that we can deal with. We urge all of them to come on board and register,” added Dr Matiang’i.

On the other hand, he has called on all bodaboda operators to join various Sacco’s as a way of bringing order especially in service delivery.

“Just like the late John Michuki who brought order in the Public Service Vehicle sector, I want the same to apply to the bodaboda sector. We are tired of people who just commit crimes and go free because we cannot trace them. This has to end.”

For the next two months, NTSA will carry out free registration and the first 200,000 bodaboda riders who register will benefit by getting free training from the National Youth Service.

This came weeks after the government ordered a national crackdown on bodaboda operators following an incident where a video of a woman being harassed by bodaboda riders circulated online.