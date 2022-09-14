Bodies of two brothers reported missing after night out found dumped in Joska





Police in Nairobi County have launched investigations into the brutal murder of two brothers who were reported missing last week.

Mr Johnson Karuga, 26, and his brother Kelvin Kimani, 24, went missing after they were last seen alive on the night of September 4, 2022 at a local club in Kamulu area.

Mr Joseph Kimani, the father of the two brothers said the family has been searching for the duo since the day they went missing.

“I am told that my two sons went missing after enjoying drinks at a club in Kamulu. I was shocked when I was told that their bodies had been found dumped in Joska,” said Mr Kimani.

According to the father, the family sensed that something was not right after the phones of the two brothers went off almost at the same time.

The bodies of the two young men were discovered by area residents under a bridge in Joska area a week after they were reported missing.

It is then that they alerted the police who rushed to the scene and took the bodies to City Mortuary.

“We were then alerted by the police to go and identify the two bodies at the City Mortuary only to find that they were the ones,” said Mr Kimani.

He wondered why someone would want to end the lives of the two brothers who he described as being close.

The family then transferred the bodies of the two brothers from City Mortuary to Tigoni Hospital in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid said that the bodies had injuries and they suspect they had been assaulted using a blunt object.

“I request detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expedite investigations into the murders and ensure that the murderers who ended the lives of the two brothers are arrested,” said Mr Khalid.

He also said that the organization will ensure that it follows up the matter with the police until the family gets justice.

