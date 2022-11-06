Bomet residents pray for Woman Rep Toto’s new car





Residents of Bomet County on Sunday prayed for their Woman Representative, Linet Chepkorir’s brand new car. The car, a Toyota Prado, is estimated to cost around Sh 5 million.

The Woman Rep shared pictures that were taken during the prayer service.

“New car in town! Fellowshipped with the congregants of Kingdom Aflame Ministries – Bomet, Silibwet Township ward, Bomet Central Sub County. Am glad they took part in praying for the new vehicle as I intend to use it for official duties that benefits the locals of Bomet County,” she said.

Fellowshipped with the congregants of Kingdom Aflame Ministries -Bomet, Silibwet Township ward, Bomet Central Sub County. Am glad they took part in praying for the new vehicle as I intend to use it for official duties that benefits the locals of Bomet County. pic.twitter.com/pjWD30fQmf — Hon. Linet Chepkorir Toto (@LinetChepkorir_) November 6, 2022

Last month, when Toto accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on a trip to Rwanda, the latter was quoted proudly saying, “I came with one of the miracles in our country, a little young girl, 24 years old and was elected as the Woman Rep of Bomet county defeating a mature experienced woman.”

Toto gained famed for campaigning on a motorbike ahead of the August General Election and her hard work, grit and determination eventually saw her clinching victory on a UDA ticket to become the youngest politician in the 13th Parliament.

The young politician, who hails from a humble background, largely depended on handouts and donations from well-wishers in addition to doing odd jobs to fund her campaign.

“I was employed in Bomet town, I used to sell mitumba clothes for a month, before doing the chipo mwitu business. I used to earn Sh200 a day. A month before thinking of joining politics, I worked as a domestic manager,” she would later reveal.

