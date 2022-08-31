Bomet Woman Rep ‘Toto’ trolled for typo on Twitter

Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir 'Toto' at the county's tallying center in Santa Giueseppina Bakhita Technical Institute on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir 'Toto' at the county's tallying center in Santa Giueseppina Bakhita Technical Institute on August 12, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU





A typing error on a post by Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir ‘Toto’ has landed her in trouble with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT).

This after newly-elected legislator tweeted her message of condolences to former Sotik MP Dominic Kosgei following the death of his father.

However, in the tweet, Chepkorir mistyped the word ‘condoled’ as ‘condolecondoled’.

“Today, I condolecondoled with the family of the former Sotik Mp Hon. Dominic kosgei following the passing of their father Anthony Kimetto ‘Sotet Senior’. May God give strength to the family and may mzee rest in eternal peace,” her message read.

Also read: Junk aeroplane converted into restaurant at Uhuru Park

And with that typo Kenyans on Twitter descended on her with some asking her to get people to handle her image and social media affairs.

“You will catch up sister,” @Shawn_Tuesday said.

“Mami I will continue to remind you to hire a social media manager, sorry for the loss,” @mimiesingei1 wrote.

“Hire me to be your social media accounts manager,” @CHEPKINDET suggested.

Also read: Fred Matiang’i makes public comeback

“Toto, you can freely say, “today I sent my condolences to…” Once your first salary hits your bank account, hire a personal assistant to help you with the communication. Thanks,” @GuterManne said.

“Hio dress ya blue ndio umekataa kutoa kabisa?” @LynetteMutua1 asked.

Ms Chepkorir garnered 242,775 votes against her closest rival, Dr Alice Milgo of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), who got 43,180 votes, followed by Ms Beatrice Chepkemoi Chebomui with 4,639 votes.

Also read: Pupils stumble on loaded G3 rifle which was abandoned by drunk police officer

The other candidates were Florence Cherono Birir (Independent, 2,045 votes), Viola Cherono Tesot (Independent, 1,740 votes), Hellen Taplelei Rotich (Wiper, 1,665), Jesca Cherono Rono (ANC, 1,478 votes), Susan Korir (ODM, 1,27 votes) and Susan Koech (Independent, 1,247 votes).

The youthful politician still lives with her parents, Mr Richard Langat and Mrs Betty Langat at Chemamul village, Merigi ward. Mr Langat is a peasant farmer while his wife is an Early Childhood Education and Development Education teacher at Raiya Primary School on the outskirts of Bomet town.

She was nicknamed ‘Toto’ while she was an infant. A neighbour at Egerton University, where the family lived, kept forgetting her name, so he chose to call her Toto and the name stuck.