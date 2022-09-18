Boni Khalwale adds his voice to calls for the abolishment of CBC

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale during pre-swearing sessions at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on September 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale during pre-swearing sessions at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on September 7, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has promised to fight for the abolishment of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the Kakamega governor at Bukhungu Stadium, Khalwale said that most of the political leaders owe their achievements to the education they got.

“Now if you see someone coming up with a curriculum that can only be used by the rich, that is one of Kenya’s biggest enemies,” he said.

He also said the CBC system runs the risk of denying the children from humble backgrounds from accessing to education.

Also read: Didmus Barasa: CBC teachers have been feasting on chicken meant for learning

“I am going to make sure that this thing called CBC is abolished. This is an educational system for the rich,” he said.

Some parent have also said CBC has some grey areas that needed to be addressed for its success.

On the other hand, the National Parents Association (NPA) has appealed to President William Ruto not to abolish the new education system but streamline it by addressing identified hitches.

NPA chairman Nicholas Maiyo also lauded Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha for his hands on in the curriculum.

Also read: Mega transformation: President Ruto’s last born showcases a new look

“As parents, we humbly request President Ruto to retain Prof Magoha as Education CS to complete the good work that he is doing to ensure a smooth transition to junior secondary,” Mr Maiyo said.

Early this week, President Ruto said that the government will establish an Education Reform Task Force that will receive views from Kenyans on the curriculum.

CBC was officially introduced in January 2019 to replace the 8-4-4 system. The former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s signature project would not only see changes in the curriculum but also its structure to 2-6-6-3 (two years of pre-primary, six of primary, six of secondary and three of university education).

The pioneer class is set to exit primary school at the end of November and transition to junior secondary in January 2023.

Also read: Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in Azimio now in doubt as statesman job is confirmed