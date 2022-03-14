Boniface Mwangi denies Twitter page is suspended





Boniface Mwangi has dispelled claims his Twitter account is suspended.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the activist instead suggested he’d deactivated his account on the platform so as to get a health break.

“I was waking up every day to stories of, rape, murder, police brutality, and all manner of violence. So l decided to take a break. I need to rest mentally and physically and that can’t happen when I’m still online,” he explained.”

The father of three also confirmed he still has access to his account while cautioning his fans that any account created under his name was fake.

Known for starring as the main character in his Kenyan-based film Softie the Film, Mr Mwangi has actively been at the forefront fighting for fellow Kenyans on social media via his Twitter page that boasts over a million followers.

This however has made him rub shoulders with various people in the country.

Formerly a journalist, Mwangi came to the limelight after his photos depicting 2007 and 2008 election violence were widely shared.

He unsuccessfully contested for the Starehe parliamentary in 2013, and has since made enemies with a section of seasoned politicians.