Boniface Mwangi, Raila ally clash over Uhuru’s support for Baba-Karua bid

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua (right) and activist Boniface Mwangi address journalists at the party offices in Nairobi on October 15, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Activist Boniface Mwangi has picked a quarrel with an ally of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s involvement in the latter’s campaign.

This after the activist made claims that the ODM party leader is walking on a dangerous path by taking the blame for the president’s failures.

According to Mwangi, the blame should be directed at Deputy President William Ruto, who formed the government with President Kenyatta.

“I have a lot to say, I will just write an entire article about this 2022 succession politics. Let me say this, Raila Odinga agreeing to be blamed for Uhuruto’s failings is dangerous, that blame should be Ruto’s, but Uhuru associating himself with Raila and Martha weakens Azimio,” he wrote.

The activist also advised Mr Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua, to distance themselves from President Kenyatta’s government and its failures ahead of the August 9 General Election.

I have a lot to say, I will just write an entire article about this 2022 succession politics. Let me say this @RailaOdinga agreeing to be blamed for Uhuruto’s failings is dangerous, that blame should be Ruto’s, but Uhuru associating himself with Raila and Martha weakens Azimio. — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) May 31, 2022

However, his unsolicited advice didn’t go down well with Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba, one of Odinga’s close allies, who accused the activist of habouring ill motives.

“There are indications you are hiding behind the curtains with every intention to drag these campaigns,” Jakakimba said.

To this Mwangi responded by saying President Kenyatta is merely using Mr Odinga to redeem himself for his personal failures.

If saying Uhuru Kenyatta is a liability to Azimio is what is making you @silasjakakimba antsy, let me do an entire article explaining why. Uhuru isn’t doing a favour by supporting Raila, he stole his victory, and he is just paying penance. Uhuru is redeeming himself through RAO. https://t.co/jbNHTs0ACN — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) May 31, 2022

Mwangi is known for his criticism of the government when it comes to violation of human rights and the Constitution.

He unsuccessfully ran for the Starehe Constituency seat in the 2017 general elections, a race that was won by muscian-turned-politician Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar.

Following that defeat, Mwangi announced his retirement from politics, but was recently pushing for Ms Karua’s nomination as Mr Odinga’s running mate in Azimio.