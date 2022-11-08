Boniface Mwangi’s wife stuck in South Africa due to KQ strike

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi in a public show of affection with his wife during the 2019 Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda. PHOTO | COURTESY

Social activist Boniface Mwangi has revealed how the ongoing industrial strike by the Kenya Airways pilots has affected his family.

He went on to say that his wife, Njeri Mwangi, was supposed to leave Africa using the KQ flight, but now, she has to look into other airline options, which is cumbersome in terms of connections before reaching her destination.

“We need to talk about how hard it is for Africans to travel within our continent or even get visas. KQ strike means my wife is stuck in Capetown,” Boni said.

He said that the strike has hampered KQ’s slogan of being the pride of Africa.

“She has to leave Africa to get a flight to Nairobi. Kenya Airways could be the pride of Africa but it has failed to leave up to that slogan.”

We need to talk about hard it is for Africans to travel within our continent or even get visas. KQ strike means my wife is stuck in Capetown.She has to leave Africa to get a flight to Nairobi. Kenya Airways could be the pride of Africa but it has failed to leave up to that slogan pic.twitter.com/ZwEMQtaBq4 — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) November 8, 2022

With the ongoing strike, his wife has two options for travelling out of South Africa. Normally, this flight using KQ would take 4 hours and 13 minutes.

The first option for Njeri is to use the Turkish Airline all the way to Istanbul Airport in Turkey. This is a 10-hour flight, after which she will then make her way to Kenya using the same airline from Instanbul to Kenyatta International Airport. The duration of the flight is 6 hours.

Her second option for leaving Cape Town for her is to use Qatar Airways. Here, she could fly straight to Hamad International Airport in Qatar in 9 hours, and 45 minutes.

Return flight from Hamad to Kenyatta International Airport using Qatar Airways will take her 5 hours, and 35 minutes.

This is just a fraction of the situations that hundreds of travellers using Kenya Airways have been caught up in, as pilots maintain their strike is on until the employer meets their requirements.

The KQ management said that the airline has not carried any fresh produce to the Middle East and Europe, and on average, it usually carries 150 tonnes of fresh produce.

