Bored youths nap while waiting for CS Ababu on International Youth Day (PHOTOS)

Some of the youths gathered for the International Youth Day Celebrations take a nap as they await the arrival of Sports CS Ababu Namwamba at the Kenya Cultural Center. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

A wave of anticipation swept through Nairobi as thousands of Kenyan youth gathered at the Kenya Culture Centre to commemorate International Youth Day (IYD) amidst the cool morning air on August 11.

The event was poised to celebrate the talents and contributions of the youth, drawing artists and performers from across the nation, including a vibrant display of drum dancers from Burundi.

Scheduled to kick off at 8:00 am as indicated in the invitation letter, the event stirred a sense of excitement among the early attendees.

However, the anticipation soon turned to impatience as the guest Speaker of the day, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts, and Sports, Ababu Namwamba, was conspicuously absent.

The MC of the day, Vincent Mwasya, better known as Chipukeezy, attempted to keep the audience’s spirits high, consistently reassuring them that the CS was just moments away.

Amid his continuous announcements, security personnel intermittently cleared the way for the CS’s escort vehicles, giving hope to the waiting crowd.

“Security, please help clear the area near the exhibition because the CS is on his way,” Chipukeezy reiterated, echoing the sentiments of the restless youth.

As the clock ticked towards the afternoon, the truth unravelled – the chief guest, CS Ababu Namwamba, was engaged in a separate event miles away from the capital.

He had graced the 95th edition of the National Music Festivals opening ceremony at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri County.

Meanwhile, at the Culture Center, the event boasted the “Hustla’s Bazaar,” an initiative designed to provide a platform for youth to showcase and market their creations, nurturing their talents and fostering creativity.

Aligning with this year’s IYD theme, “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the event also marked the official launch of BeGreen Africa and the inauguration of “Engaging Kenyan Youth in Agriculture and Nutrition” (EKYAN), to be inaugurated by the CS.

Namwamba’s engagement in Nyeri followed President William Ruto’s five-day visit to the Mt. Kenya region, during which he held cabinet meetings at the Sagana State Lodge.

