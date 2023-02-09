Botched raid: Uhuru mobilised leaders to flock Matiang’i’s Karen home

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Cabinet Secretary for Education Fred Matiang’i at State House on July 8, 2017. PHOTO | PSCU

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta mobilised political leaders when he got wind of the raid at former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i.

According to lawyer Danstan Omari, Mr Kenyatta gave out strict orders to head early to court to seek anticipatory bail for all former CSs.

Matiang’i served under Mr Kenyatta’s regime and rubbed shoulders with some of the leaders from President William Ruto’s administration when the latter served as the Deputy President.

Azimio la Umoja’s party leader Raila Odinga who rushed to Matiang’i’s home strongly criticised Dr Ruto saying that was not the way to treat a ‘senior citizen.’

“Police have surrounded the home of Matiang’i. We are now witnessing the return of midnight arrests without charges. If Matiang’i has committed any crime, he should be informed about it before arrest and taken to court,” he said.

Lawyer Omari called out the government saying that if Dr Matiang’i had committed any crime, he should be summoned to go and appear before any police station, record a statement if they have anything to charge him with, and not raid his home wanting to arrest him at night.

However, top police bosses have distanced themselves from the raid each saying they did not send in their officers.

For starters, police boss Japheth Koome said none of his officers under the National Police Service (NPS) was sent to Dr Matiang’i’s Karen home.

Further, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive Twalib Mbarak said, “We are not the ones. EACC is not in Dr Matiangi’s residence.”

The powerful CS has maintained a low profile since power changed hands.

While Azimio affiliated politician continue to condemn the raid, Kenya Kwanza’s are okay with it saying it was karma reigning hard on Matiang’i.

The fierce CS is said to appear in police later in the day.

