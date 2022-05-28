Box of biscuits from Ida to schoolboy who designed Raila’s ‘State House’

Mama Ida Odinga (left) with seventeen-year-old Wellington Otieno (third right) when she visited him at Masikonde Day Secondary School. PHOTO | COURTESY

Wellington Otieno, 17, recently became an instant hit after he designed and gifted Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga with a miniature State House model made of cartons.

The Form Three student at Masikonde Day Secondary School, told the Nation that he got the idea in 2019 when he was in Form One but it was not until two months ago that he actualised it.

“I have made several artworks such as buses and a model of my dream house. But the ‘State House’ was my biggest project,” said Otieno.

When Mr Odinga was presented with the gift at a political rally in Narok, he was clearly impressed.

“Hiyo ni nini? Hiyo ni ikulu? Patia Martha (What’s that? Is it State House? Hand it to Martha Karua.) Hawa vijana wamepatia mimi State House,” he said amid applause from the crowd.

Otieno, the firstborn in a family of three, later spoke of his desire to meet Mr Odinga or even visit the real State House.

His wishes appear to have attracted the attention of Mama Ida Odinga, who on Friday visited the student at Masikonde Day School in Narok county.

“Yesterday I was inspired by a form 3 student at Masikonde Day School in Narok who designed & built a miniature @StateHouseKenya dummy. #Art strengthens critical thinking, through #LindaKesho. I commit to ensuring that Wellington & other talented children like him stay in school,” Mama Ida tweeted..

Mama Ida was also pictured presenting the schoolboy with boxes of biscuits, something that has drawn mixed reactions from Kenyans online.

While some applauded Mama Ida for her gesture, a section of netizens said the schoolboy deserved more for his efforts.

“It’s funny they are being gifted with boxes full of biscuits. I really wonder,” said one user.

“Biscuits surely? Good thing you’ve promised atamaliza shule,” another one said.

“Talented boy awarded biscuits and things settled. Kenya my country,” yet another one quipped.

“Can’t imagine I was thinking it’s something else… but when I saw even my friends are amused… This is unfair to the boy child,” reads another comment.