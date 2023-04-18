Boy, 4, falls to death from balcony in Nairobi





A family in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate is mourning after their four-year-old boy fell from the sixth floor of their residence and died.

Master Oscar Nabikhwa was playing with other children on the balcony of their apartment when he slipped and fell to the ground floor.

Police said Oscar had arrived home from school before he ventured out to join other children on Monday, April 17, evening, when the incident happened.

Her mother, who was in the house at the time, told police that she was informed by other children that her son had fallen off the balcony.

“I rushed downstairs where I found him bleeding from the head following the fall. My neighbours helped me to rush him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” part of the police report read.

Police visited the scene after the incident as part of the probe. They declared it an accident but added that an inquest had been opened to make a conclusion.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei urged parents to be careful and look after their children as incidents are likely to happen given children’s stay at home during the school holidays, which started this week.

At the same time, he urged developers to put safety measures on the structures to ensure vulnerable people, especially children, are safe.

A post-mortem examination is planned on the body as part of the investigation into the death.

The news comes just days after a two-year-old boy of Ethiopian origin died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The Thursday, April 13 incident occurred when the boy was also playing on the balcony of the Rose Villa Apartment when he fell to the ground hitting his head.

His mother and their neighbours rushed to the scene and picked up the boy before rushing him to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Police officers were informed of the incident before rushing to the scene and to the hospital to get the necessary statements.

According to the police, the Ethiopian family are refugees waiting for the necessary paperwork before leaving the country.

