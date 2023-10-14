Boy and a girl! Davido’s wife Chioma steps out holding their twins (video)





Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife Chioma are basking in the joy of parenthood once again as they welcome a set of twins, adding a double blessing to their lives.

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media, Davido and Chioma were seen holding their newborn twins, a boy and a girl.

The couple have named their baby as Taiwo and Kehinde David.

Also read: Socialite Amber Ray reveals relationship struggles with baby daddy Kennedy Rapudo

Kambua: My father’s death greatly affected my music career

Chioma was seated on a wheelchair, cradling the twins in both hands, with Davido standing proudly by her side.

The arrival of these twins brings renewed happiness to the couple, who have faced their share of challenges.

Tragically, the couple lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, last year in a heartbreaking incident.

Ifeanyi lost his life in a pool at their Lagos residence, while Davido and Chioma were not at home.

Davido had recently made a heartfelt plea to fans, requesting that they stop circulating old images of the couple at the hospital during the birth of their late son.

Remarkably, Davido and Chioma’s bond remained strong through their shared grief.

Just six days after the tragic loss of Ifeanyi, the couple decided to unite in a secret wedding, a decision that underscored their unwavering commitment to each other.

“The wedding, which was supposed to come up next year, was fast-tracked to November 6 just to console Chioma and assure her that with or without a son, her place is assured.

Their registry is coming up sometime next week, and the traditional marriage was held on November 6,” a close source revealed.

The recent arrival of twins has breathed new life and happiness into the lives of Davido and Chioma, reminding them that even amidst the darkest of times, there can be moments of profound joy and blessing.

The video has elicited an outpouring of love and well-wishes from devoted fans and followers.

mom_kenzolavii: Undoubtedly, God is a God of restoration and abundant blessings… If this doesn’t vividly depict it, I’m not sure what does.

thetrendymood_254: When God is at work, double blessings flow.

mrbradley__: Through God’s grace, one sorrow has given rise to twofold happiness.

nyanchamasamantha: I sincerely hope that this brings solace to her heart following the loss of her child. May God watch over our children, for I can hardly fathom her pain. God has indeed shown His mercy.