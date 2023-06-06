Boyz II Men: A Gen Z crash course





Ahead of the much anticipated Boyz II Men concert on June 10, 2023, it’s only right to learn a little more about the world-renowned RnB Kings who are set to perform at Uhuru Gardens this coming weekend..

Worry not Gen Zs. Here’s a piece to catch you up on the warranted fuss going around about Boyz II Men.

Boyz II Men is an American RnB vocal group that achieved massive success in the 1990s. The group originally consisted of four members: Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Michael McCary, with the latter leaving the group in 2003 due to health issues.

Boyz II Men is known for their smooth harmonies, emotional ballads, and soulful vocals.

The group was formed in 1988 and gained recognition for their exceptional vocal abilities and heartfelt performances.

They were initially discovered by Michael Bivins of New Edition and signed to Motown Records. Their debut album, “Cooleyhighharmony,” was released in 1991 and produced several hit singles, including the chart-topping “End of the Road.”

Boyz II Men’s popularity soared with the release of their second album, “II,” in 1994. This album featured the record-breaking singles “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee,” which spent multiple weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “II” became one of the best-selling albums of all time, solidifying their status as one of the most successful RnB groups in history.

Throughout their career, Boyz II Men released numerous other successful albums, including “Evolution,” “Full Circle,” and “Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya.”

They experimented with different musical styles, incorporating pop, hip-hop, and gospel elements into their music. The group’s harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless ballads resonated with audiences worldwide.

Boyz II Men’s achievements include multiple Grammy, American, and Billboard Music Awards. They have sold millions of records globally and are regarded as one of the most successful RnB groups of all time.

They have collaborated with various artistes, such as Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, and Brian McKnight, and their influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary RnB acts.

In addition to their music career, Boyz II Men has made appearances in movies and television shows, including a recurring role in the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.”

They have also continued to tour and perform live, captivating audiences with their soulful performances.

Boyz II Men’s enduring popularity and impact on the RnB genre have solidified their place in the music history chart. Their timeless ballads continue to resonate with listeners, including early Gen Zs.

