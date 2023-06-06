Boyz II Men streams on Spotify shoot ahead of Kenyan concert
Legendary American R&B music Boyz II Men’s streams on Spotify have shot up ahead of their concert in Kenya this coming weekend.
The Spotify streams shows the group’s music have shot up since the announcement of their Kenyan tour.
Spotify data on Monday revealed that the streams of the band’s music has shot by 416 per cent.
Kenyans have been eagerly streaming some of Boyz II Men’s greatest hits, including timeless classics such as I’ll Make Love To You, One Sweet Day, Water Runs Dry, and On Bended Knee.
The average numbers of streams and searches are also enjoying a rise of 191 per cent and 124 per cent respectively.
This comes weeks after the announcement that the band would hold a concert in Kenya as part of their Africa tour with legendary Kenyan band Sauti Sol.
Boyz II Men is set to headline the second edition of the Stanbic Yetu festival on June 10 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.
The first edition took place last year with multi-award-winning American singer Anthony Hamilton performing alongside Kenyan musicians like Otile Brown and June Gachui.
The event will also feature an exceptional line-up of both Kenyan and international R&B artistes.
Among the Kenyan DJs set to entertain revellers during the event are G-Money, DJ Grauchi, DJ Forro, Dj Shaky, CNG and DJ Cream.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning trio is considered one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history.
They are a significant part of the boy band wave that took the world by storm in the 90s.
The band’s music continues to resonate with audiences around the globe, and their international accolades also include the prestigious 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
