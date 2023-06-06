Boyz II Men streams on Spotify shoot ahead of Kenyan concert





Legendary American R&B music Boyz II Men’s streams on Spotify have shot up ahead of their concert in Kenya this coming weekend.

The Spotify streams shows the group’s music have shot up since the announcement of their Kenyan tour.

Spotify data on Monday revealed that the streams of the band’s music has shot by 416 per cent.

Kenyans have been eagerly streaming some of Boyz II Men’s greatest hits, including timeless classics such as I’ll Make Love To You, One Sweet Day, Water Runs Dry, and On Bended Knee.

The average numbers of streams and searches are also enjoying a rise of 191 per cent and 124 per cent respectively.

