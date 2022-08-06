Brace for prolonged cold season, says weatherman

Warmly dressed members of the public walking on the streets of Nairobi in this picture taken on July 12, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Warmly dressed members of the public walking on the streets of Nairobi in this picture taken on July 12, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU





It’s becoming uncharacteristically common. The sight of Nairobians donning heavy clothing in a bid to protect themselves from the cold weather.

The weatherman now says that the cold season will continue in the coming days with temperatures set to go as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures forecast show that areas around the Rift Valley will experience cold temperatures, recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has explained that the prolonged cold season is a result of cold winter air from the southern hemisphere, which experiences winter during this time of year.

Other than Nairobi, that has been chilly throughout July, other areas set to be affected include, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties.

Near-average temperatures will meanwhile be witnessed in Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kisii, Nandi, Vihiga, Bungoma, Laikipia, Nakuru, Baringo, Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties.

Warmer than average temperatures will be witnessed in Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Kitui Counties. Meanwhile, Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, West Pokot, and parts of Northeast will witness lightly cooler than average temperatures.