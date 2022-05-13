Britam, Bonfire roll out Sh100 insurance for holidaymakers





Britam Insurance, in partnership with tour and travel company, Bonfire Adventures, has launched a new travel insurance plan that will only cost Sh100.

Under the collaboration, Britam will provide Bonfire’s customers with travel insurance plans, insuring them against accidental injuries, illnesses, and deaths, at a cost of Sh100 for 5 days.

In case of an accident resulting in death, an amount of Sh100,000 will be paid to the beneficiaries of the covered, while a similar amount will be paid in the event of permanent disability arising from an accident during the trip. Additionally, should Bonfire customers get medical treatment from an accident during the trip, they will be paid Sh40,000.

While announcing the partnership, Britam’s director for partnerships and digital, Evah Kimani said that ensuring the safety of Kenyans while creating memories is a priority.

“We want to ensure that Kenyans have peace of mind when creating memories with their loved ones; both individually and collectively.”

For Sh500, travelers booking through the Bonfire Portal will also benefit from another cover insuring them for evacuation and hospitalization during their trip. The benefits of this cover include Sh100,000 for death and Sh 100,000 for permanent disability arising from an accident during the trip.

Additional benefits include Sh100,000 for inpatient medical treatment and Sh40,000 for emergency medical evaluation during the trip.

“The value of this cover is that there are no long-term commitments or laborious paperwork making it affordable, effective, and efficient,” Bonfire’s Managing Director Sarah Kabu said.

The partnership between Britam Holdings and Bonfire Adventures was facilitated by Perks, an Insurtech firm supported by Qhala Venture Lab, that provides insurance for micro-entrepreneurs, gig economy workers, and other operators in micro-economies.

“By piloting this pay as you go, insurance cover model, we are making insurance more accessible to all. With an increase of gig economy workers and a younger generation that does not necessarily believe in long-term plans, insurance on the go is a model that we must explore,” Wangui Karanja, Perks CEO and co-founder said.