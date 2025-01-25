Broke Afro-Benga star appeals for financial help





Afro-benga musician Awicko Woud Nyapala says he is broke and is now appealing to his fans for financial help to make ends meet.

The fashionista musician blames his predicament on a lack of shows and huge investments in his music.

Awicko confesses that he had hoped his music would earn him enough money to support himself, his partner, and their two children, but that hasn’t been the case.

In a desperate video, Awicko opened up about his current situation, explaining that he relies on the little money he makes from his YouTube channel.

“It’s been almost five years that I’ve been making music, and the company that distributes my music hasn’t been able to pay me my royalties on time. And the little money I have made from music is the same money I have invested back into my music. I have also not had back-to-back gigs or corporate endorsements to make me financially stable. Awicko narrates.

The singer adds that things got worse last year when he was evicted from his rented house because he could not keep his head above water.

“Last year things got worse with bills piling up, with rent arrears accumulating to the point that I was evicted this month. I’m now homeless, it’s been almost three weeks since I’ve had a proper meal”.

The singer is now pleading with Kenyans and his fans to support him with financial donations to help him get back on his feet.

In a previous interview in 2021, Awicko revealed that he had considered committing suicide when things got tough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The situation inspired him to compose his hit song ‘Ohala’ featuring Mr Seed.

“Ohala is based on a true story, I wrote it at a time when I wanted to commit suicide. The pandemic hit me hard and I was depressed. I had not paid my rent for five months. But I looked at my two children and decided not to, so I wrote the song instead.

He says the pandemic left him broke and in debt.

“Before I was a musician, I was a stylist and used to hang out with celebrities, but when the coronavirus hit, I was broke. I borrowed money from friends, but they didn’t believe I was broke.

Financial assistance to the musician can be channeled through 0712668803

Awicko isn’t the first Kenyan celebrity to go broke and come out to appeal for financial help. Rapper Colonel Moustapha, comedian Consummator, actor Kinuthia Omosh, music producer Magix Enga, video director Tiger, and singer Ruth Matete are some but a few to have come out and appealed for financial help from their fans despite once upon a time basking in what many concluded to be success glory.