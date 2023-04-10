‘Broke husband cannot be an answered prayer,’ – Hamisa Mobetto





Diamond Platnumz’s famous baby mama Hamisa Mobetto says in recent months she has been praying to God, for a husband.

But again, her desire is not to be married to just any man, but one with deep pockets. “I think money is very important. If I am able to work hard and earn enough to take care of myself and my kids (two), my husband should be well loaded. I feel like that’s fair to ask,” she says.

Mobetto insists that she doesn’t buy into the idea that men should be broke and as such, a woman marrying a broke guy is setting herself up for failure.

“I don’t think it’s right for a man not to be financially stable. Teachings tell us that men were created to be caring and take care of their families.

How will you then do that if you can’t raise a coin?”

The former model does not also entertain the idea of getting into a relationship with a broke man and then work on building wealth together.

In her dating life, Mobetto, who also moonlights as a musician, adds that she has never dated a broke man and doesn’t see such a scenario happening.

“No, I am so sorry but no. He needs to at least have something enough to maintain our lifestyles and put food on the table. For some reason money makes me happy. When you have money, you are secured, that’s why we work so as to earn. Money is not everything but everything revolves around money.”

Besides dating Diamond, one of the richest musicians from the region, Mobetto was also involved with media mogul Majizzo who together share a daughter. Mobetto has a son with Diamond.

