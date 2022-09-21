‘Broke’ Juliani explains why he asked his fans to send him money





Rapper Juliani has shade more light on why he put out a fundraising Paybill number on social media asking his fans to send him money.

In a recorded video, which has since been deleted on social media, Juliani starts off by explaining how remarks made by controversial media personality Andrew Kibe about his financial status hurt him.

He explained that when his son was born he had anticipated spending at least six months exclusive time with him.

However due to past commitments he was forced to go back to work and look for money to see through some projects he had already started.

“I do not mind trolls, I actually find some of them funny. Jana when Kibe mentioned my child I was like it’s funny but to me it was a little bit serious. When my child was born I gave myself three to six months to just spend and soak in all this, help the mum and just be present as a dad to my second child,” Juliani said.

“But I couldn’t because earlier that month I did an event called Nairobi start-up week. I put my money into it and if you notice throughout for the last three years anything I have done I have been putting my money into it. I do not have sponsors or investors. So I am not able to spend time with my son right now because I am running around trying to pay debts trying to achieve some of the things I told myself I want to achieve,” he said.

Juliani then acknowledges that he is indeed broke but this does not mean that he is poor. He says his money is currently invested in projects which have not yet started making returns.

“So yes you can be making fun of it and it can be funny but the truth is for me it’s serious because I am not spending enough time with my son. So yes, I’m broke but I’m far from poor. Right now the reason I have to put the paybill number there because you are calling me broke but I’m not your kind of broke,” Juliani explained.

“If you see me running around I am not just trying to do things for myself because I am okay I have a roof over my head but I have a dream for my community, provide 10,000 jobs, give artistes loans based on their music, I want to release more music but I can’t because the money I have invested in the last five years has not returned investment yet and I gave myself 10 years and it is going to work,” he said.

Prior to sharing the video, Juliani had written a cryptic message telling his fans not to believe everything they see online.

“Please treat this message with contempt like the rest that keeps coming your way. Never believe what’s online,” he said.

Juliani’s partner, Lillian Ng’ang’a, also blasted Kibe for his remarks.

“Just seen some shallow story that you all are trying to drag me into. Kweli hamchoki, endeleeni tu. Let me proceed with my day with my little boy,” she said.

