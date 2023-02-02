Broke Vihiga Bullets now turns to Aladwa to ‘take over’ the club

LEFT: Peter Thiongo of AFC Leopards fights for the ball with Vihiga Bullets’ Weitere Lucas during their Kenyan Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 1, 2023. RIGHT: Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa. PHOTOS | FILE & SILA KIPLAGAT

LEFT: Peter Thiongo of AFC Leopards fights for the ball with Vihiga Bullets’ Weitere Lucas during their Kenyan Premier League match at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 1, 2023. RIGHT: Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa. PHOTOS | FILE & SILA KIPLAGAT





Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has pledged to support financially troubled Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga Bullets to honour their league fixtures.

Aladwa is also poised to take over the team as interim chairman following a request by the club management.

The legislator was among those who came to the aid of the club on Wednesday when they were stranded at the Nyayo National Stadium after their league match against AFC Leopards. Bullets lost the game by a solitary goal from Maxwell Otieno’s strike.

The MP, who sent the team Sh35,000 to cater for transport back to Vihiga, is expected to elaboratively engage with the team management on his plans on Friday.

Also read: Makadara MP Aladwa bails out broke and stranded Vihiga Bullets

“Vihiga Bullets have requested me to be their chairman and I have told them to formally write to me over that so that it can be official,” the MP said.

“This is a team which has shown that if supported, they can do well. It takes dedication and commitment for any team to make it to the topflight league and Bullets can fair well in FKF-PL if supported financially,” Aladwa added.

Vihiga Bullets confirmed the development and thanked Aladwa for his kind gesture.

“I want to thank Hon George Aladwa for bailing the team which was still stranded at Nyayo. On behalf of the team, I thank him for coming to our aid at the hour of need. There are on going talks so that he can take management role at the club as our interim chairman,” said Owoko.

Also read: Retiring Ambaka set for eye surgery and holiday with fiancée

To honour the game against Leopards, Bullets raised money from donations from boda boda, mama mboga, businesspeople and the local community in Mbale town, Vihiga County. Bullets sits 17th in the FKF-PL table with four points from 10 matches.

Mr Aladwa has in the past supported local giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho, which host National Super League and Women Premier League matches and other tournaments, is in his constituency.

Gor and Leopards are among the teams which train at the facility which the MP, through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), has ensured is in good condition.

Also read: Gor Mahia management warns club official on fake merchandise saga