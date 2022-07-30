‘Broken’ Jimal Roho Safi says he has a heart for single mothers





Nairobi businessman Jimal Mohammed aka Jimal Roho Safi has said that he has a heart for single mothers. Jamal made the revelation in a post on his Instagram account.

“Marrying a lady with kids doesn’t mean you’re a fool. A fool is the biological dad who ran away from his responsibilities.#ihavebigheartforsinglemothers,” he wrote.

A ‘broken’ Jimal has been sharing on his healing journey having publicly admitted he was not okay and apologised to his ex-wife Amira.

“Amira I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma. I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be. Please forgive me. Me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” he posted.

Amira has since responded to the apology after being tagged by many fans.

“That apology has taken me to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” she said.

Soon after the ‘failed’ apology, Jimal wrote another message directed at Amira.

“Maybe I am not the best person in your life but one day you will hear my name and say damn! He was different he changed,” he wrote.

The couple’s marriage collapsed after Jimal starting an affair with socialite Amber Ray born Faith Makau and even asked Amira to accept the socialite as his second wife. However, Jimal and Amber Ray’s relationship only lasted six months when Jimal.