Bromance is dead: Joho deletes Governor Abdulswamad Shariff photos from Instagram

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has removed photos of Governor Abdulswamad Shariff from his Instagram account, indicating a potential end to their close friendship, also known as a “bromance.”

Nairobi News can now reveal that the former Governor is said to be at loggerheads with the current Mombasa boss despite working together in the last elections.

Ahead of the August 2022 elections, Mr. Joho worked closely with Governor Shariff and even assisted him to get an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket against his close competitor, businessman Suleiman Shabal.

Some of the images that have been deleted from the Instagram page include those taken as early as November 2019 when the two political leaders were making rounds within Mombasa County.

Another photo was taken on March 23, 2019, where the two leaders were captured enjoying a meal from a posh-like entertainment joint.

Others include one taken on July 3, 2021, when the two political leaders were in the company of ODM leader Raila Odinga who lost in the last elections against President Dr. William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr. Odinga was the leader of the Azimio coalition and was deputized by Ms. Martha Karua while President Dr Ruto was the leader of Kenya Kwanza, and his deputy was Mr. Rigathi Gachagua.

However, on the social media accounts that belong to Governor Shariff, everything seems to be okay as he still has the images of Mr. Joho.

For instance, in March 2018, the governor shared an image while in the company of Governor Joho and he named him as his close ally.

“Happy birthday my Brother, my Friend & my Governor H.E Hon. Ali Hassan Joho,” he captured the image with the words.

The newly elected governor, immediately after he won the elections, made it clear that he had started off without the influence of anyone as he maintained that he will deliver on his pledges to residents.

He even made it clear that not even Mr. Joho would influence him to make particular decisions while he is in power.

“I have told Joho that the new government will be of Abdulswamad Nassir. We will continue to implement good projects that have already been initiated and rectify the mistakes of his government,” Mr Nassir said.

He made the remarks after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s County Returning Officer, Swalha Yusuf declared him the winner of the governorship race.

A few weeks ago, the political leader clarified that his government will also work with President dr William Ruto.

