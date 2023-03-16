Building collapses, leaving two injured in the city center





A building in Nairobi’s city centre has collapsed, leading to two people being injured.

The incident occurred during construction on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, with witnesses reporting that the sidewalls collapsed from the second floor.

According to a police report, the two individuals were a man and a woman who were quickly transported to a city hospital for treatment.

Nairobi county police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed that the building, known as Ritho House, had been under construction for several months.

Bungei stated, “The incident happened while the workers were still on site. So far it has been cordoned off and experts will be trying to establish what happened.”

The National Construction Authority (NCA) is investigating the cause of the building collapse, which has led to the closure of numerous buildings in Kiambu County.

Over five houses have collapsed in the county in the past few months, leaving three dead and many injured.

As a result, the NCA and county government have taken action, cordoning off several buildings. A recent incident involved a nine-story building under construction in Ruiru, which collapsed at 3:00 am, causing panic among local residents. Thankfully, there were no casualties.

The ongoing collapse of buildings in Kiambu County has raised concerns about the safety of the construction industry in the area.

A spot check by Nairobi News has revealed that numerous buildings under construction in the area have been cordoned off.

The authorities are working to ensure that all buildings meet the necessary safety standards to prevent future incidents.

In the first incident, a nine-storey building under construction in the OJ area, Ruiru collapsed this morning, sending residents into panic.

While confirming the incident, Ruiru DCIO Justus Ombati said the building collapsed at 3:00 am. There were no casualties.

In another incident, tens of tenants were saved after being evacuated from a building that almost collapsed.

Building collapses are a tragic and all too common occurrence in many parts of the world. The authorities and construction companies must take all necessary precautions to ensure that buildings are constructed safely and meet the required standards.

The incident in Nairobi highlights the need for increased vigilance and a commitment to maintaining high levels of safety in the construction industry.

